8 Myanmarese nationals get 2-year imprisonment for illegal stay in India

19:47





Additional sessions judge GT Pawar, in the judgment on June 10, emphasised that the burden of proof lies on the accused to prove they are not foreigners.





The refugee cards issued by the UNHCR hold no legal validity for staying in India, as the country is not a signatory to the 1951 UN Refugee Convention, the court observed.





A copy of the judgment was made available on Saturday.





The eight persons were found guilty under provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed on each of them.





A ninth accused, Riyaj Ahmad Aqbar Ali Shaikh, an Indian citizen charged with abetting the others in the offence, was acquitted due to lack of evidence.





As per the case details, the Uttan Sagari police, acting on a tip-off, found the eight men at Chowkgaon Jetti in Maharashtra's Thane district on February 26, 2024.





Upon seeing the police, the men attempted to flee but were apprehended.





They were found in possession of mobile phones and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees cards, which identified them as citizens of Myanmar. -- PTI

A Thane court has sentenced eight Myanmarese nationals to two years' simple imprisonment for illegally staying in India and ordered that they be deported after the completion of the sentence.