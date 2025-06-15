7 killed as helicopter returning from Kedarnath crashes

09:11

UPDATE: All seven people on board a helicopter returning from the Kedarnath shrine were killed when it crashed in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Tuesday, officials confirmed.





The incident took place at around 5:20 am when the chopper, with six passengers -- five adults and one child and the pilot, which was going from Shri Kedarnath Dham to Guptkashi, crashed near Gaurikund.



Inspector General (Garhwal Range) Rajiv Swaroop said that the site of the crash was a very remote area.



Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have rushed to the spot, he said.



