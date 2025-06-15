31 crash victims identified through DNA tests

10:56

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains so far, an official said on Sunday.





The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also underway, Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College in Ahmedabad said.





As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.





The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound flight.





Former CM Rupani was among the passengers killed in the tragedy. -- PTI