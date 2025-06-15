HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

31 crash victims identified through DNA tests

Sun, 15 June 2025
Share:
10:56
image
Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains so far, an official said on Sunday.

The process of DNA matching of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was also underway, Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the government-run B J Medical College in Ahmedabad said.

As many as 230 teams were formed to coordinate with the victims' families, officials earlier said.

The victims included 241 of the 242 passengers and crew members on board the London-bound flight.

Former CM Rupani was among the passengers killed in the tragedy.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Crash victims' families to get grief counsellors
LIVE! Crash victims' families to get grief counsellors

Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed
Helicopter crashes near Kedarnath shrine, 7 killed

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather.

AI crash: 31 victims identified through DNA tests
AI crash: 31 victims identified through DNA tests

Authorities have so far identified 31 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad through DNA testing and 12 families have claimed the mortal remains till now, an official said on Sunday.

Turkish officials deny maintaining crashed AI plane
Turkish officials deny maintaining crashed AI plane

Turkish officials on Sunday denied claims that the crashed Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner had undergone maintenance by Turkish Technic, calling such allegations 'false' and 'disinformation'.

Iranian missiles strike Haifa as Israel targets Tehran
Iranian missiles strike Haifa as Israel targets Tehran

A large fire was reported on Saturday night at a strategic complex near Haifa in northern Israel after Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones, MEHR News Agency reported, citing local media.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD