12-year-old Nagpur girl injured in zipline accident in Manali

14:06





The girl has been undergoing treatment at a hospital since the accident last week, he said.





According to family sources, Trisha Bijwe was vacationing with her family in Manali. She fell while riding a zipline after the rope connected to a harness she wore snapped.





A video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows the girl falling on boulders below after the zipline rope connected to the harness snaps.





Trisha suffered several fractures and underwent an operation a few days ago, he said.





When contacted, the injured girl's father, Prafull Bijwe, said his daughter's condition was stable. -- PTI

