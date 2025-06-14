HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Teen who shot AI crash video records statement

Sat, 14 June 2025
A 17-year-old boy whose mobile phone video of the ill-fated Air India flight went viral on social media has recorded his statement with Ahmedabad police, an official said on Saturday.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch, in a release, confirmed that the teen's statement had been recorded as a witness.

Aryan was capturing a video of a flight taking off as a routine affair before a cruel twist of fate gave it a place in history as one of aviation's worst disasters.

The Ahmedabad-London flight burst into a massive ball of fire after crashing into buildings on a medical college campus shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Airport on Thursday, killing 241 out of 242 persons on board as well as several others on the ground.

Police also rubbished speculation that he had been detained in connection with the video.

"No one has been arrested for making this video. A screen recording of a mobile video went viral. The minor who took the video gave the details of the video to the police. He came with his father to give a statement as a witness. He was then sent away with his father. No arrests or detentions have been made," the Crime Branch said.

Talking to reporters, Aryan said the crash happened 24 seconds after he started recording.

"I felt very scared because of what I witnessed. My sister was the first one to see my video, who then informed my father. I had no idea the flight would crash," he said.

Aryan was so scared that he claimed he did not want to live in this area as it had turned dangerous, his sister said.

"He was not even able to speak properly," she added.

The family's landlady said Aryan remained awake through the night after the crash out of distress and had not eaten anything.

He needed constant reassurance to regain his composure, the woman said. -- PTI

