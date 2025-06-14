Speeding car overturns inside Mumbai's Coastal Road tunnel

15:51

A speeding car skidded and overturned inside the tunnel of the Coastal Road in south Mumbai amid rains, an official said on Saturday.





While the driver escaped unhurt in the accident that occurred on Friday evening, traffic congestion was witnessed on the road, the official said.





He said the speeding car skidded on wet surface and overturned, but the driver had fastened the seatbelt, and both airbags deployed immediately after the accident.





The Mumbai traffic police, RTO, the coastal road emergency team, ambulance, and towing van rushed to the spot and rescued the driver, he said. -- PTI