HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Speeding car overturns inside Mumbai's Coastal Road tunnel

Sat, 14 June 2025
Share:
15:51
image
A speeding car skidded and overturned inside the tunnel of the Coastal Road in south Mumbai amid rains, an official said on Saturday.

While the driver escaped unhurt in the accident that occurred on Friday evening, traffic congestion was witnessed on the road, the official said.

He said the speeding car skidded on wet surface and overturned, but the driver had fastened the seatbelt, and both airbags deployed immediately after the accident.

The Mumbai traffic police, RTO, the coastal road emergency team, ambulance, and towing van rushed to the spot and rescued the driver, he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Any theory on plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min
LIVE! Any theory on plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min

AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies
AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies

The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

Medical college hostels damaged in AI plane crash vacated
Medical college hostels damaged in AI plane crash vacated

Four buildings -- Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 -- which were damaged in the crash are being vacated, and occupants will be given alternative accommodations.

'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'
'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'

Ramesh Chand Patel, a regular visitor to Gujarat and deeply connected to his roots, had come to India for just nine days.

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD