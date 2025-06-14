HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Red alert issued for coastal Karnataka

Sat, 14 June 2025
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for coastal Karnataka, including Dakshina Kannada district, where heavy rainfall since Saturday afternoon has disrupted daily life.

Several low-lying areas of Mangaluru city have reported waterlogging. 

Roads beneath the Pumpwell flyover were submerged, causing severe traffic disruptions.

According to officials, a bus broke down at a flooded stretch, prompting passengers and locals to push it to the roadside.

Roads on Car Street, Lower Bendur, Kottara and few other low lying areas have reported heavy inundation and flooding.

The Padil railway underpass and parts of car street also witnessed flooding, affecting vehicular movement. Rainwater reportedly entered homes in several low-lying residential areas.

While the IMD had earlier issued red alerts for the district over the past three days with little rain, Friday's downpour was particularly intense. Cloudy skies continue to indicate the possibility of further heavy rain.

The red alert remains in effect until the morning of June 16, with authorities warning of continued heavy rainfall across the Dakshina Kannada district. -- PTI

