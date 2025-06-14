HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Op Sindoor showcased exceptional integration within armed forces: IAF Chief

Sat, 14 June 2025
10:53
India Air Force Chief, Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, on Saturday said that 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack, stands as a shining testament to the unparalleled prowess of the Indian Air Force. 
 
He also said that this operation demonstrated IAF's capability to deliver swift, precise and decisive blows to the enemy.

Addressing the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, near Hyderabad, Singh said Operation Sindoor has showcased exceptional coordination, synergy and integration within the armed forces. -- PTI

