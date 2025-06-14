HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
NSG team deployed at AI plane crash site in Ahmedabad

Sat, 14 June 2025
11:41
Apart from central and state government agencies, a team of the National Security Guard (NSG) has been deployed at the site of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, where 265 people lost their lives.

According to official sources, the NSG team is at the site to assist other agencies in relief operations, and they do not have any investigative powers.

London-bound Air India flight -- Boeing 787 Dreamliner -- with 242 people on board crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the airport on Thursday afternoon. Around 265 people were killed in the crash.

NSG commandos were seen at the crash site on the hostel building, where the tail of the ill-fated aircraft has been stuck since the crash.

Agencies, including the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, DGCA, Ahmedabad crime branch and local police, among others, are involved in the probe into the incident.

Sources said officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) also visited the crash site in Meghaninagar on Friday. -- PTI

