HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Newly-wed man tortures wife with cigarette burns over dowry

Sat, 14 June 2025
Share:
17:25
image
Barely two days after getting married, a man in Bhadohi district UP's Bhadohi allegedly assaulted his wife regularly with cigarette burns over dowry demands while his father and sister also assaulted her, the police said on Saturday.
 
A complaint was filed by Pinky Saroj (24) on Thursday, leading to the registration of a case against her husband, Sawan Chaudhary, as well as his father, Lalit Narayan Chaudhary, and sister, Aarti.

They were charged under Sections 85 (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the BNS and the Dowry Prohibition Act, Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said. 

Pinky, a resident of Gopiganj, was married to Sawan of Marchwar village on May 5, 2024. Within two days of the wedding, he demanded that Pinky bring Rs 50,000, a television, a fridge and a washing machine from her maternal home.

She further alleged that her husband never had any physical relations with her after marriage and regularly inflicted cigarette burns on her body while pressuring her for the dowry.

Pinky also claimed that her father-in-law and sister-in-law would physically assault her, the SP said. 

He further informed that orders were issued to arrest all the accused as soon as possible and take strict action against them. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI initiates 'one-time' safety checks of Boeing 787s
LIVE! AI initiates 'one-time' safety checks of Boeing 787s

Any theory on AI plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min
Any theory on AI plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min

"Decoding of the black box is going to give in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said at a briefing in the national capital.

For Guj man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last
For Guj man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last

The couple, who lived in the UK, had come to Ahmedabad after two years to surprise Patel.

Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family
Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family

After the plane crash incident, Imtiyaz and his uncle rushed to Ahmedabad to help the authorities in the identification of victims by providing their DNA samples.

AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies
AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies

The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD