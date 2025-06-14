Most pained, filled with immense remorse: Amitabh on AI plane crash

13:51

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday said he is pained and filled with grief over the tragic loss of lives in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed into a medical college complex in Ahmedabad and burst into a ball of fire less than a minute after takeoff on Thursday. The dead in the country's worst air disaster in recent times included several people on the ground.





Bachchan posted a note on his personal blog, sharing his sorrow over the tragic incident.





"Most pained and filled with immense remorse on the Air India crash .. empathy and support for the lives lost of our people , and across all nations and communities .. may grief transform into solidarity in honouring lost lives.





The 82-year-old actor called for "transparent investigation" in the accident.





"Through transparent investigation, let there be sustained remembrance .. and resilience .. for meaningful action and prompt lessons .. and for the healing of all," he added.





Besides Bachchan, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun and Karan Johar have also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. -- PTI