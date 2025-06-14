HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Khamenei vows revenge as Iranian missiles target Israel

Sat, 14 June 2025
Share:
00:38
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/File image
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei/File image
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for Israeli attacks in a message to the nation as Iranian missiles flew toward Israel. 

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei said the military would deal heavy blows on Israel. 

"This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy," he said. 

Khameneni said that the country's military was ready to take on Israel. 

"Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces,' the Iranian leader said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! AI crash: In touch with UK, Portugal, Canada, says EAM
LIVE! AI crash: In touch with UK, Portugal, Canada, says EAM

AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

Families endure painful wait for AI crash victims' bodies
Families endure painful wait for AI crash victims' bodies

More than 30 hours have passed since the horrific crash of Air India's London-bound flight in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad shortly after its take-off from the city airport snuffed out the lives of 265 people, including 241 passengers...

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'

'Loss of thrust in both engines would have left the crew with minimal options for recovery.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD