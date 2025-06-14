Khamenei vows revenge as Iranian missiles target Israel





"This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy," he said.





Khameneni said that the country's military was ready to take on Israel.





"Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces,' the Iranian leader said.

In a series of posts on X, Khamenei said the military would deal heavy blows on Israel.