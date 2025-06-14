Khamenei vows revenge as Iranian missiles target Israel

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed revenge for Israeli attacks in a message to the nation as Iranian missiles flew toward Israel.
In a series of posts on X, Khamenei said the military would deal heavy blows on Israel.
"This is a certainty that the Islamic Republic's Armed Forces will deal heavy blows to this evil Zionist enemy," he said.
Khameneni said that the country's military was ready to take on Israel.
"Our Armed Forces are ready, and the country's officials and all the people are behind the Armed Forces,' the Iranian leader said.