Iran says talks with US meaningless after Israel attack

11:13

IMAGE: People look at a damaged building in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters

Iran on Saturday said the talks with the United States over Tehran's nuclear programme are "meaningless" after Israeli's military attack.





"The other side (the US) acted in a way that makes dialogue meaningless. You cannot claim to negotiate and at the same time divide work by allowing the Zionist regime (Israel) to target Iran's territory," the semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei as saying.





He added that Israel had passed all Iran's red lines by committing a "criminal act" through its strikes.





The sixth round of US-Iran nuclear talks was set to be held on Sunday in Muscat, but it was unclear whether it would go ahead after the Israeli strikes.



