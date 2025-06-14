HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel

Sat, 14 June 2025
Share:
08:36
image
Iran launched retaliatory strikes against locations across Israel on Saturday, following Israel's attacks on Iranian military and nuclear targets.

"Israelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran," the IDF said on X.

According to the Israeli military, dozens of missiles were launched from Iran, "some of which were intercepted". 

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Iranians that 'more is on the way' after the Israeli strikes. 

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of starting a war. "The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured," he said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel
LIVE! Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel

What DGCA Wants AI To Check Before B787 Flights
What DGCA Wants AI To Check Before B787 Flights

The DGCA directive called for a series of specific checks before each flight's departure from India, including inspection of fuel parameter monitoring systems, cabin air compressors, and electronic engine control units.

'He never used to take a direct flight, but...'
'He never used to take a direct flight, but...'

A selfie taken by Dr Prateek Joshi onboard the flight, showing the smiling family, has gone viral, capturing their excitement for the journey ahead.

Indian students in Iran urge evacuation post Israeli strikes
Indian students in Iran urge evacuation post Israeli strikes

Zahra said that while the university officials visited the students and advised them to remain calm, they did not offer clarity on which areas might be safer.

Lone survivor reveals what he saw just after the crash
Lone survivor reveals what he saw just after the crash

Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of Air India's AI 171 crash, said he still cannot believe how he miraculously survived the accident of the ill-fated London-bound flight in which 265 people lost their lives.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD