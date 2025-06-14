Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel

08:36

Iran launched retaliatory strikes against locations across Israel on Saturday, following Israel's attacks on Iranian military and nuclear targets.





"Israelis are currently running for shelter in northern Israel as sirens sound due to another missile launch from Iran," the IDF said on X.





According to the Israeli military, dozens of missiles were launched from Iran, "some of which were intercepted".





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Iranians that 'more is on the way' after the Israeli strikes.





Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei accused Israel of starting a war. "The Iranian nation must be guaranteed that our response will not be half-measured," he said.