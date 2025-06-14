HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Indian embassy in Tehran issues emergency numbers

Sat, 14 June 2025
18:16
IMAGE: Rescuers work at the site of a damaged building, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters
The Indian embassy in Iran has issued emergency contact details and advised Indians in Tehran to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements and observe safety protocols following the launch of Israel's strikes on the country.
   
"The emergency contact details of the Embassy: +98 9128109115; +98 9128109109," the Indian Embassy in Iran on Friday posted on X.
 
The embassy in another post advised all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid unnecessary movements, follow the embassy's social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.
 
Israel attacked Iran's capital early Friday in strikes that targeted the country's nuclear programme.
 
Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel following the latter's attack on Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. -- PTI 

