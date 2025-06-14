HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India Issues Security Alert for Seafarers

Sat, 14 June 2025
09:34
Amid heightened tensions between Israel and Iran, India's maritime regulator -- the Directorate General of Shipping -- has asked Indian shippers and maritime stakeholders to remain vigilant while transiting through one of the worlds busiest trade routes, the Strait of Hormuz.
 
'Kind reference is made to the advisory issued on social media by the Embassy of India, Tehran, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, dated 13 June. In view of the same, all Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers calling at ports of Iran and transiting through the Strait of Hormuz are advised to exercise due caution while operating in or navigating through the region,' DG Shipping said in a maritime advisory on Friday.
 
According to industry estimates, nearly a third of the world's liquefied natural gas and almost a fourth of the world's total oil consumption passes through the Strait of Hormuz.
 
In its advisory on Friday, the Indian embassy in Iran urged all Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin in Iran to remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, follow the embassys social media accounts and observe safety protocols as advised by local authorities.
 
Tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated in recent days, and global maritime watchers and traders have flagged an imminent threat to ocean trade arising from the conflict.
 
'All Indian seafarers, RPSL (Recruitment and Placement Services Licence) companies, shipping companies, trade unions, INSA (Indian National Shipowners' Association), FOSMA (Foreign Owner and Ship-Managers Association), MASSA (Maritime Association of Shipowners Shipmanagers and Agents), and all other stakeholders are strongly advised to monitor the safety and status of Indian crew onboard vessels operating in Iranian waters. Seafarers in Iran are requested to remain vigilant,' the DG Shipping advisory said.

-- Dhruvaksh Saha, Business Standard

