India can play role: Israeli envoy amid conflict with Iran

Sat, 14 June 2025
12:53
IMAGE: Rescue personnel at an impact site in Rishon LeZion following an Iranian missile attack on Israel. Photograph: Ronen Zvulun/Reuters
Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, on Saturday expressed optimism about India's potential to mediate in the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran following a telephonic conversation between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
"India has avenues for dialogue with both sides. It can indeed play a role. We are happy to have this sincere dialogue with India, which is a very good friend... We listen carefully to your concerns. I think they are legitimate," Azar said in an interview with PTI Videos.

The remarks came amid heightened tensions in West Asia, with both Israel and Iran launching strikes against each other. 

Netanyahu called Prime Minister Modi on Friday to brief him on Israel's actions, which the ambassador described as defensive measures to counter an "existential threat" posed by Iran's nuclear ambitions and ballistic missile programme.

"No country in the world is interested in this kind of situation," Azar said, emphasising that Israel had "no choice" but to act decisively. 

He claimed that a clandestine group of Iranian officials was attempting to develop nuclear weapons, with the intent to "exterminate" Israel, as repeatedly stated by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. 

"We had to remove an imminent threat and took decisive action against their nuclear installations and ballistic missiles," Azar said, noting Iran's "plans" to build a massive arsenal of ballistic missiles in the coming years.

"They are planning to build 10,000 ballistic missiles in the next three years, and 20,000 in the next six years. They have a huge arsenal, which creates this ring of fire against Israel. They can attack us from the Southern Front, so we had no choice but to act on this nuclear threat, and we are determined to finish the job," the ambassador emphasised.

Azar also said that Israel's ongoing operations aim to ensure that Iran cannot enrich uranium, a goal Israel is determined to achieve -- diplomatically or militarily. 

