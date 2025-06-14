HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ex-Minnesota House Speaker, husband killed in US

Sat, 14 June 2025
21:40
image
In a shocking incident in the United States state of Minnesota, former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed in what Governor Tim Walz described as a politically motivated shooting, reported the Associated Press.

State Senator John Hoffman and his wife were also injured in related attacks at their homes near Minneapolis on Saturday.

Authorities suspect the assailant may have posed as a law enforcement officer.

The motive is still under investigation.

The attack comes amid rising political violence in the US.

Gun control advocate Gabrielle Giffords called it 'an attack on American democracy itself'.  -- Agencies

IMAGE: Former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representative Melissa Hortman. Photograph: By Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lt Governor Peggy Flanagan via Wikimedia Commons

