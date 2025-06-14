HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DNA of 11 crash victims matched with family members

Sat, 14 June 2025
Share:
20:45
image
The DNA of 11 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad has been matched with their family members so far, a senior government doctor at the B J Medical College in Ahmedabad said on Saturday.

As many of the bodies are burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims of Thursday's horrific tragedy.

Dr Rajnish Patel, professor of surgery at the B J Medical College, told media persons that the process of matching DNA has to be done meticulously. It has legal and medical implications, so one can not rush through it, he said. 

Vishwashkumar Ramesh, the sole survivor among the 242 passengers and crew who were on board the London-bound Air India flight, was stable and out of danger, Dr Patel added.

Alok Pandey, Gujarat Revenue Secretary, said at the press conference that the victims hailed from 18 out of 33 districts of Gujarat, besides other states of the country.

The families of 11 foreign nationals who died in the crash have been contacted, he said.

'Grief counsellors' will be provided to the families of the victims to help them deal with the mental trauma, Pandey said.

The bodies of eight victims, who were identified by their relatives and did not need DNA profiling, have already been handed over to their families by the hospital, officials said earlier.

The death toll in the plane crash rose to 270 on Saturday.

The Centre set up a high-level multi-disciplinary panel headed by the Union home secretary to examine the causes that led to the disaster.

All but one of the 242 passengers and crew on board AI171 and another 29 persons including five MBBS students on the ground were killed when the aircraft came down moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport before falling inside the nearby campus of the state-run BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar area and going up in flames. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

High-level panel to probe what caused Ahmedabad crash
High-level panel to probe what caused Ahmedabad crash

"Decoding of the black box is going to give in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said at a briefing in the national capital.

11 crash victims identified through DNA testing so far
11 crash victims identified through DNA testing so far

Authorities at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have so far identified eleven victims of the June 12 Air India plane crash through DNA testing and started the process to hand over the bodies to their relatives, officials said on Saturday.

Teen who filmed viral crash video wants to move house
Teen who filmed viral crash video wants to move house

A 17-year-old boy in Ahmedabad, who unwittingly captured a viral video of Thursday's devastating Air India AI 171 plane crash, has given his statement to the police, officials said on Saturday.

Crashed AI plane's comprehensive check was due in Dec
Crashed AI plane's comprehensive check was due in Dec

Air India's ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12 underwent comprehensive maintenance checks in June 2023 and was due for the next scheduled comprehensive checks in December...

It's Deja Vu for Kozhikode, Mangaluru plane crash survivors
It's Deja Vu for Kozhikode, Mangaluru plane crash survivors

Air India Boeing 787-8 crash in Ahmedabad has brought back all traumatic memories.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD