Breach of privilege proceedings against Kunal Kamra to begin soon

Sat, 14 June 2025
11:26
The breach of privilege proceedings against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra over his parody song targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will begin soon, a senior official said on Saturday.

BJP legislator Pravin Darekar had moved the notice against the comedian and Shiv Sena-UBT spokesperson Sushma Andhare in the state legislative council during the budget session in March.

Legislature secretary Jitendra Bhole said, "Legislative council chairperson Ram Shinde has forwarded the notice to the privilege committee headed by BJP MLC Prasad Lad."

When contacted, Lad told PTI that the committee headed by him met to discuss the breach of privilege notice, and he had initiated the process of issuing notice to Kamra and Andhare.

In March, Kamra, known for his no-holds-barred stand-up comedy at the expense of politicians and celebrities, incurred the wrath of Shinde's supporters in March with a song targeting the Shiv Sena president. 

