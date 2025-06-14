HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ayodhya administration bans Urs event citing law & order concern

Sat, 14 June 2025
16:47
The local administration has banned an annual Urs ceremony in Ayodhya after receiving inputs regarding potential breach of peace and the possibility of the law and order situation worsening, officials said.
 
The Urs ceremony taking place here for the past two decades was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Following a complaint by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Ayodhya administration cancelled the permission for the 'Dada Miya Urs', which is held every year at the Dada Miya Mazaar in the Khanpur Masodha area.

According to sources, local VHP members Lalji Sharma and Suryakant Pandey lodged a complaint with the police, claiming a gathering was being organised in the name of "Ghazi Baba" in Khanpur Masodha.

Police investigation revealed that the organisers obtained permission from the local administration for organising the Urs under the name "Urs Dada Miya". However, they were found collecting donations by printing receipts under the name "Ghazi Baba Urs".

The complainants also claimed that during Urs, the organisers invite some clerics who allegedly perform "black magic" and "misguide" people.

"The permission granted under the name 'Urs Dada Miya' has been revoked as it was found that Urs under the name of Ghazi Baba was being planned," Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, no office-bearers of the Urs organising committee have commented on the issue so far. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Any theory on plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min
LIVE! Any theory on plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min

AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies
AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies

The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

Medical college hostels damaged in AI plane crash vacated
Medical college hostels damaged in AI plane crash vacated

Four buildings -- Atulyam 1, 2, 3 and 4 -- which were damaged in the crash are being vacated, and occupants will be given alternative accommodations.

'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'
'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'

Ramesh Chand Patel, a regular visitor to Gujarat and deeply connected to his roots, had come to India for just nine days.

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

