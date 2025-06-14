Ayodhya administration bans Urs event citing law & order concern

16:47

The local administration has banned an annual Urs ceremony in Ayodhya after receiving inputs regarding potential breach of peace and the possibility of the law and order situation worsening, officials said.

The Urs ceremony taking place here for the past two decades was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.





Following a complaint by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Ayodhya administration cancelled the permission for the 'Dada Miya Urs', which is held every year at the Dada Miya Mazaar in the Khanpur Masodha area.





According to sources, local VHP members Lalji Sharma and Suryakant Pandey lodged a complaint with the police, claiming a gathering was being organised in the name of "Ghazi Baba" in Khanpur Masodha.





Police investigation revealed that the organisers obtained permission from the local administration for organising the Urs under the name "Urs Dada Miya". However, they were found collecting donations by printing receipts under the name "Ghazi Baba Urs".





The complainants also claimed that during Urs, the organisers invite some clerics who allegedly perform "black magic" and "misguide" people.





"The permission granted under the name 'Urs Dada Miya' has been revoked as it was found that Urs under the name of Ghazi Baba was being planned," Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari said.





Meanwhile, no office-bearers of the Urs organising committee have commented on the issue so far. -- PTI