Any theory on plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min

17:07

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu at the Ahmedabad plane crash site

A high-level panel has been set up to investigate the causes of the Ahmedabad plane crash and the investigation is progressing smoothly, the government said on Saturday.





The black box of Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane that crashed on Thursday was recovered from the site on Friday evening.





"Decoding of the black box is going to give in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said at a briefing in the national capital.





Air India's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, operating a flight from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed soon after the take-off on Thursday afternoon. Out of the 242 people on board the plane, only one person survived.





The minister said the country has very strict aviation safety standards and robust protocols, and everything will be done to further improve safety.

"Any theory going around the plane crash will be analysed," he added.

A high-level multi-disciplinary panel, chaired by the home secretary, will hold a meeting on Monday, and the committee is expected to submit its report in three months.





Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the investigation is going on smoothly into the Air India plane crash.





The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is probing the crash.

Before the press conference, a one-minute silence was observed to pay homage to the victims of the Air India plane crash.





He said that DNA testing is happening to identify victims and hand them over to their families.





"The Gujarat government is coordinating with that. They have been there on the ground since the time of the crash and they have been facilitating all the efforts and measures that are required from their side, so once the DNA testing is confirmed, the bodies will be given to the respective families," the minister said.





"We are hoping that the process also gets (completed) as soon as possible," Naidu added. -- PTI