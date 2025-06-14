HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Air India to provide Rs 25 lakh interim payment to kin of deceased, survivor

Sat, 14 June 2025
19:56
Air India on Saturday announced it will provide an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash.

This interim payment is in addition to the Rs 1 crore compensation already announced by the parent company, Tata Sons, Air India said in a statement.    

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers, including 12 crew members, crashed in the Meghaninangar area shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday afternoon, killing 270 persons, including 241 passengers on board.

"As part of our continued efforts, Air India will be providing an interim payment of Rs 25 lakh or approximately 21,000 GBP each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor, to help address immediate financial needs," Air India said.

This is in addition to the Rs 1 crore or approximately 85,000 GBP support already announced by Tata Sons, it said.

"Air India stands in solidarity with the families of the passengers who tragically lost their lives in the recent accident," the airline said.

The carrier said its teams on the ground are doing everything possible to extend care and support during this incredibly difficult time.   -- PTI 

