AI-171 Crash: Gujarat HM reviews DNA testing process

Sat, 14 June 2025
15:32
image
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi visited the Directorate of Forensic Sciences of the Home Department to review the DNA testing process in the AI-171 plane case. 

The Home Secretary, Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) also joined him at the Directorate.
 
Gujarat Police officials also reached the Directorate of Forensic Sciences.
 
The collection of DNA samples from the family members of the victims of the tragic plane crash continued on Saturday to help identify the bodies. Many came to the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad to provide their samples.
 
Samples from over 250 people have already been collected in the massive identification effort. The victims' identification relies entirely on DNA results, as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.
 
A family member of one of the deceased, while speaking to ANI, said, "We have come here from the Patan district. My sister-in-law died in the plane crash that occurred yesterday. DNA test was done yesterday; her brother gave his samples."
 
"They have asked for 72 hours, following which they would hand over her body to us after confirmation. We do not know how it all happened. A committee has been formed, and this should be investigated. So many people died," he added.
 
 The AI-171 Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick, crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airline said 241 people on board the aircraft died in the crash, while only one passenger survived.

The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

