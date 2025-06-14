HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI initiates 'one-time' safety checks of Boeing 787s

Sat, 14 June 2025
18:08
Air India on Saturday said it has done one-time safety checks on nine of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners and is on track to complete the checks on the remaining 24 such planes as directed by aviation regulator DGCA.
   
In the wake of the fatal crash of Air India's Boeing 787-8 plane in Ahmedabad on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday ordered enhanced safety checks of the aircraft fleet.
 
Air India has 33 Boeing 787-8/9 planes.
 
"Some of these checks could lead to higher turnaround time and potential delays on certain long-haul routes especially those to airports with operating curfews. Customers will be duly notified about any delays," the airline said in a post on X.
 
The airline said it is in the process of completing the one-time safety checks directed by DGCA.
 
"These checks are being carried out on the Boeing 787 fleet as they return to India, before being cleared for their next operation.
 
"Air India has completed such checks on nine of the Boeing 787 aircraft and are on track to complete this process for the remaining 24 aircraft within the timeline provided by the regulator," the airline said.
 
The carrier had 26 legacy Boeing 787-8s and seven Boeing 787-9s in its fleet. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Any theory on AI plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min
Any theory on AI plane crash will be analysed: Aviation min

"Decoding of the black box is going to give in-depth insight into what happened moments before the plane crash," Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said at a briefing in the national capital.

For Guj man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last
For Guj man, son's surprise visit turns out to be his last

The couple, who lived in the UK, had come to Ahmedabad after two years to surprise Patel.

Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family
Not finding direct flight proved fatal for Mumbai family

After the plane crash incident, Imtiyaz and his uncle rushed to Ahmedabad to help the authorities in the identification of victims by providing their DNA samples.

AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies
AI plane crash death toll hits 270 as families wait for bodies

The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

