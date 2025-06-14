HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
AI crash victim came to India to fulfil wife's last wish

Sat, 14 June 2025
19:06
Arjun Patoliya, a United Kingdom-based resident, returned to India for a solemn ritual of immersing his wife's ashes in the Narmada river, unaware that it would be his last duty performed for his family.

He was among the 241 victims of Thursday's Air India plane crash, leaving his two young daughters, aged 4 and 8, orphaned.

Barely two weeks ago, Arjun's wife, Bharti, died in London after a prolonged illness.

Arjun, 36, hails from Vadiya village in Gujarat's Amreli district, had been living in London with his wife and their two daughters.

"Two weeks ago, Bharti died in London due to an illness," said Arjun's brother, Sanjay Patoliya.

"To honour his wife's last wish of immersing her ashes in the Narmada river, my brother performed her last rites in London and came to India a few days ago with Bharti's ashes," he said.

After completing the rituals near Vadodara, Arjun left for Ahmedabad to board the ill-fated flight on Thursday as he wanted to return to his daughters, believing he had fulfilled his duty to his beloved wife.

"Soon after the flight took off, we received the news about the crash. We are heartbroken," Sanjay said in a choked voice.

The relatives feel that the cruel turn of events has left two young sisters facing a life without either parent. Arjun's journey, meant to bring closure, instead delivered an unthinkable new chapter of grief for his family.

"Both his daughters are currently with our close relative in London," Sanjay said.  -- PTI

