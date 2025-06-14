HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

AI, AI Express to do away with flight number '171'

Sat, 14 June 2025
Share:
14:28
image
Air India and Air India Express will do away with flight number '171' after the fatal crash of the Air India plane that killed 241 people onboard on Thursday, according to sources.
 
The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft that went down soon after take-off was operating the flight 'AI 171' from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

Sources on Saturday said it is a general practice that airlines stop using particular flight numbers after fatal flight accidents.

From June 17 onwards, the flight number of Ahmedabad-London Gatwick will be 'AI 159' instead of 'AI 171'. The required changes to the booking system were made on Friday, one of the sources said.

Another source said that Air India Express has also decided to do away with its flight number 'IX 171'.

The discontinuation of the flight number '171' is also a mark of respect for the departed souls, they added.

In 2020, Air India Express also discontinued using the flight number of the aircraft that crashed in Kozhikode, killing 21 people onboard. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Hostels damaged in AI plane crash being vacated
LIVE! Hostels damaged in AI plane crash being vacated

270 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital from AI crash site
270 bodies brought to Ahmedabad hospital from AI crash site

The process of identification of victims by matching the DNA samples is currently underway, and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives once the process is complete.

'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'
'He came to India for 9 days just to eat his favourite fruit'

Ramesh Chand Patel, a regular visitor to Gujarat and deeply connected to his roots, had come to India for just nine days.

Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel, 3 killed
Iran launches barrage of missiles on Israel, 3 killed

Israel's ongoing airstrikes and Iran's retaliation raised concerns about all-out war between the countries and propelled the region, already on edge, into even greater upheaval.

Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19
Shuks To Fly To ISS On June 19

The rocket flight was aborted in order to plug the liquid oxygen leak identified during post-static fire Falcon 9 rocket inspections.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD