'Whoever we rescued was alive but died later'

11:27

An ambulance carrying bodies arrives at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad





Speaking to ANI, the local resident described the crash and said, "I entered the garden and saw thick smoke coming out (from the building) ...I called my friends, around 15-20 of them came. I told them the plane has crashed. Whoever we rescued was alive, but two people died on their way to the hospital."





He added that his friends rescued 20-25 students from the crash site. "Till I was there, four people were rescued. My other friends rescued around 20-25 students. We recovered eight cylinders. My home is 100 metres away from this place," he said.





Meanwhile, a resident living in a housing colony near the AI-171 crash site in Ahmedabad recounted the moment, saying the impact felt like an earthquake. He added that they rushed to the scene immediately after the crash.





"When the crash happened, it felt like an earthquake. Immediately, we rushed to the site. After hearing the loud sound from the crash, the public gathered nearby," he told ANI while recalling the moments of the crash.





Another local at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital said the accident must be thoroughly investigated and called on Air India to take full responsibility. He further questioned how such a disaster could happen despite modern technology.





Speaking to ANI, "How many people were on that flight to London? How many children were there? How did this accident even happen? There should be a thorough investigation into how this incident happened. Does life have no value?? It is Air India's responsibility to take action."





He added, "We buy a ticket, pay money, and trust the airline with our lives. That trust comes with responsibility. Air India must take strict action against those responsible for this tragedy. Despite all this technology, how could such a disaster still occur?"





The London-bound Air India flight, Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, including 12 crew members, crashed shortly after it took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport and rammed into a doctors' hostel in the Meghani Nagar area in Ahmedabad.





The accident claimed the lives of 241 people on board, including 12 crew members. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Inspector Vinay Kumar said that the specialised force has recovered 81 bodies so far and has deployed seven teams to help with the emergency situation. -- ANI

