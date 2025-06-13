Vijay Rupani's neighbours say, 'His memories will always stay with us'

11:18





Another neighbour says: "I still feel as if he is with us. I have not been able to say anything since yesterday. His memories will stay with us always."





Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who served between 2016 and 2021, was among the passengers on the London-bound Dreamliner that went down minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad. Rupani's demise marks the second time a former Gujarat CM has died in a plane crash, six decades after Balwantrai Mehta's fatal air accident in 1965.

Former Gujarat CM and BJP leader Vijay Rupani's neighbour and family doctor, Dr Nayan Shah, says, "We have been neighbours for 35 years. His memories will always stay with us. Be it good or bad times, we stayed together. We used to celebrate all the festivals together."