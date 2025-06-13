HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vijay Rupani's neighbours say, 'His memories will always stay with us'

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
11:18
image
Former Gujarat CM and BJP leader Vijay Rupani's neighbour and family doctor, Dr Nayan Shah, says, "We have been neighbours for 35 years. His memories will always stay with us. Be it good or bad times, we stayed together. We used to celebrate all the festivals together." 

Another neighbour says: "I still feel as if he is with us. I have not been able to say anything since yesterday. His memories will stay with us always."

Former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, who served between 2016 and 2021, was among the passengers on the London-bound Dreamliner that went down minutes after take-off from Ahmedabad. Rupani's demise marks the second time a former Gujarat CM has died in a plane crash, six decades after Balwantrai Mehta's fatal air accident in 1965.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site
LIVE! Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site

Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad
Modi meets Air India crash survivor in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'
'Whoever we rescued was alive, but 2 people died on way to hospital'

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that people rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD