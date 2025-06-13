HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US lawmakers express condolences over Air India plane crash

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
01:17
image
US lawmakers have expressed their condolences over the Air India plane crash that killed over 200 people on Thursday. 

US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio said Washington continues to monitor developments and stands with the emergency responders working to help those impacted. 

Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident. 

"We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted," Rubio said in a post on X. 

US Representative Grace Meng said in a post on X that she is devastated" to learn about the deadly plane crash in India. 

"This is a terrible tragedy and I am deeply saddened by the many lives lost in this accident. My heart is with all the families and loved ones of the victims and the Ahmedabad community during this difficult time," Meng said. Rep. 

Brian Fitzpatrick said the news of the plane crash was heartbreaking. 

"My prayers are with the passengers, crew, their families, all those affected by this tragedy, and our entire Indian community during this difficult time," Fitzpatrick said. 

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney said in a statement that as an Indian-American leader, he is grieving alongside South Asians across the globe in the wake of the Air India plane crash. 

"I am praying and hoping that some of the passengers were able to survive, and my heart goes out to the friends and family of the victims" of the terrible tragedy," he said. 

Cooney stressed that we must continue to push for air safety for all passengers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

1 survives, at least 265 killed in AI crash in Ahmedabad
1 survives, at least 265 killed in AI crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India aircraft with 242 passengers on board heading to London crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

LIVE! AI plane crash: Burning fuel hampered rescue ops
LIVE! AI plane crash: Burning fuel hampered rescue ops

AI-171 pilots had 9,300 hours of flying experience
AI-171 pilots had 9,300 hours of flying experience

The pilot of the twin-engine wide bodied aircraft issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff at 1.39 pm, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said.

AI crash compensation to follow Montreal Convention rules
AI crash compensation to follow Montreal Convention rules

The nationality of the passengers onboard will define the minimum liability applicable to the airline operator as per the Montreal Convention, Prudent Insurance Brokers vice president (aviation & specialty lines) Hitesh Girotra said.

Ahmedabad AI crash marks 1st fatal Boeing 787 accident
Ahmedabad AI crash marks 1st fatal Boeing 787 accident

The Boeing 787-8 aircraft -- VT-ANB -- was 11.5 years old and had flown for more than 41,000 hours, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD