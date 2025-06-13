US lawmakers express condolences over Air India plane crash

01:17





US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio said Washington continues to monitor developments and stands with the emergency responders working to help those impacted.





Heartbroken to hear the news of a tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. My prayers are with all who lost their loved ones in this horrible incident.





"We continue to monitor developments and stand with the emergency responders working to help those impacted," Rubio said in a post on X.





US Representative Grace Meng said in a post on X that she is devastated" to learn about the deadly plane crash in India.





"This is a terrible tragedy and I am deeply saddened by the many lives lost in this accident. My heart is with all the families and loved ones of the victims and the Ahmedabad community during this difficult time," Meng said. Rep.





Brian Fitzpatrick said the news of the plane crash was heartbreaking.





"My prayers are with the passengers, crew, their families, all those affected by this tragedy, and our entire Indian community during this difficult time," Fitzpatrick said.





New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney said in a statement that as an Indian-American leader, he is grieving alongside South Asians across the globe in the wake of the Air India plane crash.





"I am praying and hoping that some of the passengers were able to survive, and my heart goes out to the friends and family of the victims" of the terrible tragedy," he said.





Cooney stressed that we must continue to push for air safety for all passengers. -- PTI

US lawmakers have expressed their condolences over the Air India plane crash that killed over 200 people on Thursday.