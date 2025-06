18:00

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled nearly 1 per cent on Friday as weak global markets and a spike in Brent crude oil prices after Israel attacked Iran's capital weighed on investor sentiment. Falling for the second day in a row, the 30-share BSE Sensex dived 573.38 points or 0.70 per cent to settle at 81,118.60. During the morning trade, it tanked 1,337.39 points or 1.63 per cent to 80,354.59.