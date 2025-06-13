HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Scene of devastation saddening: PM at crash site

Fri, 13 June 2025
11:42
After visiting the plane crash site in Ahmedabad on Friday morning, Prime Minister Narendra expressed grief and described the scene of the devastation as 'saddening.' 

"Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams are working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy," posted PM Modi on X. 

The Prime Minister visited the Air India plane crash site and reviewed the ground situation, a day after the AI-171 flight bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport. The Prime Minster arrived in the city this morning and proceeded to site where the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner -- carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed.

He was briefed by officials on the situation. Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other officials accompanied PM Modi during his visit. 

Upon his arrival in the city today, PM Modi was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and CR Paatil. PM Modi then proceeded to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet with those injured in the mishap. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met those injured in the Air India plane crash at the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

A local who resides near the AI-171 crash site said that people rescued injured students from the BJ Medical College. He added that people were alive when they rescued them, but two died on their way to the hospital.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

