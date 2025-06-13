Russia calls Israel's attack on Iran unprovoked

18:05





Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. "We express extreme concern about the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We strongly condemn the military action of the State of Israel in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law on the night of June 13," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. -- PTI

Russia on Friday strongly condemned what it called the "unprovoked" Israeli airstrikes on Iran and expressed extreme concern over the "dangerous escalation" of tensions in the region.