HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Russia calls Israel's attack on Iran unprovoked

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
18:05
image
Russia on Friday strongly condemned what it called the "unprovoked" Israeli airstrikes on Iran and expressed extreme concern over the "dangerous escalation" of tensions in the region. 

Israel on Friday launched Operation Rising Lion to strike at Iran's nuclear, missile and military complex. The strikes left key military commanders and nuclear scientists dead. "We express extreme concern about the dangerous escalation of tensions in the Middle East. We strongly condemn the military action of the State of Israel in violation of the Charter of the United Nations and international law on the night of June 13," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA orders intense probe of AI's Boeing Dreamliners
LIVE! DGCA orders intense probe of AI's Boeing Dreamliners

AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin
AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin

At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, inspector Chirag Gosai said.

'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'
'Flight Seemed To Descend 15 Seconds After Lift-Off'

'Loss of thrust in both engines would have left the crew with minimal options for recovery.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD