Rupee dives 55 paise to close at 86.07 against US dollar

The rupee plummeted 55 paise to 86.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday due to a spike in global oil prices and a firm dollar amid rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear sites. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose sharply by 7.27 percent to $74.40 per barrel in futures trade.