Rupee dives 55 paise to close at 86.07 against US dollar

The rupee plummeted 55 paise to 86.07 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday due to a spike in global oil prices and a firm dollar amid rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel's attack on Iran's nuclear sites. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, rose sharply by 7.27 percent to $74.40 per barrel in futures trade.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.25 against the greenback and traded in the range of 85.92-86.25 before closing at 86.07 (provisional), up 55 paise from its previous close.
The local unit had settled at 85.52 on Thursday.