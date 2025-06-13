HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM meets Vijay Rupani's bereaved family

Fri, 13 June 2025
15:21
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the family of former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and offered his condolences. The former CM died in the Air India flight crash that occurred in Ahmedabad yesterday. Rupani was among 242 persons on board a London-bound Air India flight that crashed into a building of a medical college and hostel in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday afternoon. 

Rupani was travelling to his daughter's place in London, as his wife Anjaliben, who is also an active member of the BJP, was also there. Anjaliben reached Gandhinagar on this morning.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM meets Vijay Rupani's bereaved family
AI-171 crash: 6 identifiable bodies handed over to kin
At least 265 bodies were sent to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for post-mortem after the crash on Thursday. Of these, only six victims were identified as their faces were intact, inspector Chirag Gosai said.

Air India crash: Seat near emergency exit saved Ramesh?
'11A' is among the six seats in the first row of the economy class of Air India's B787-8 planes. It is the window seat near one of the emergency exit doors as well as the aircraft galley area, according to the seat map.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

