PM holds review meeting with senior officials on Air India plane crash

The meeting was held at the GujSail building near the city airport. During the meeting, PM Modi was briefed about the series of events that unfolded after the plane crash in which 265 people lost their lives on Thursday, and he also gave instructions to officials.





He visited the crash site and city civil hospital earlier in the day. "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heart-breaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on X.





Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Jal Shakti Minister and Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil, and Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu were present at the meeting.

