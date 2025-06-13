HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA team visits Ahmedabad plane crash site

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
15:46
image
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the Ahmedabad plane crash site, officials said. 

The team was accompanied by other central agencies officials. An Air India flight -- Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft -- with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board crashed into a medical college complex, moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Thursday afternoon. Air India has confirmed that 241 people onboard the AI171 flight have died. 

Only one passenger miraculously survived the crash. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Civil Aviation Ministry, has started a probe into the crash. The AAIB is responsible for the classification of safety occurrences, involving aircraft operating in the Indian airspace into accidents and serious incidents

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Manipur stewardess's family leave for Guj for DNA tests
LIVE! Manipur stewardess's family leave for Guj for DNA tests

Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty
Air India's Crew Killed In Line Of Duty

All the 12 cabin crew members, including two pilots, on board the ill-fated London-bound Air India flight were killed in the Ahmedabad air crash on Thursday.

Air India crash: She promised to call her father
Air India crash: She promised to call her father

Before her flight to London, Air India crew member Maithili Patil had made a final, comforting promise to her father, Moreshwar Patil, that she would call him once she reached the city. But the call did not come.

Pilot Cuts Raise Safety Alarms
Pilot Cuts Raise Safety Alarms

'Who gave the Tatas the right to discontinue technically sound practices related to safety and security?'

When Rupani's lucky number 1206 let him down
When Rupani's lucky number 1206 let him down

Vijay Rupani was among 242 persons on board a London-bound Air India flight that crashed into a building of a medical college and hostel in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD