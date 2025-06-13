HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Navy carries out medical evacuation of sailor aboard Singapore oil tanker

Fri, 13 June 2025
19:28
File image
An Indian sailor in medical distress aboard a Singapore-flagged oil tanker from Veracruz was evacuated from the vessel by the Indian Navy on Friday despite poor visibility and no landing spot on the ship, a defence statement said. 

It said that an alert message of medical emergency requiring evacuation of an Indian crew member of the oil tanker Eagle Veracruz was received from the Information Fusion Centre of the Indian Ocean Region. 

"On receipt of the information, the Indian Navy's Seaking helicopter from INS Garuda, Kochi was immediately launched. Additionally, INS Sharda was also diverted to provide assistance in evacuation of the patient," the statement said. 

Despite poor visibility due to the prevailing monsoon and in absence of suitable landing spot, the Seaking undertook precise winching-up operations of the patient -- a 41-year-old Indian seafarer, it said. 

"On arrival at INS Garuda, the patient was safely transferred to a hospital at Kochi for further treatment," the statement said. -- PTI

