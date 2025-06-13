HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP medical student among those killed in AI crash

Fri, 13 June 2025
21:40
Interrupted meals at the B J Medical College hostel mess which was struck by the Air India aircraft.
Aryan Rajput, a farmer's son from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, was studying to become a doctor, but the crash of the Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday tragically cut short the life of the 19-year-old. 

Rajput was among those who died on the premises of the B J Medical College and civil hospital when the London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft crashed soon after take-off. 

His body will reach Gwalior late on Friday night, inspector general of police Arvind Saxena told PTI. 

Rajput, who hailed from Jigsawli village, was a first-year student at the Ahmedabad college and lived in its hostel. 

His father Ramesh Singh Rajput is a farmer, said Jigsawli village sarpanch Pankaj Rajput. 

Aryan had recently returned to the hostel after visiting home on May 31, he said. 

The Air India flight with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board crashed into the B J Medical college complex moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. 

Aryan's cousin Bhikham said he was eating in the hostel's dining area when the plane came down. -- PTI

