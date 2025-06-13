Modi to visit Ahmedabad today

08:43

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is preparing to visit Ahmedabad on Friday.





The prime minister's visit comes in the wake of the deadly flight crash that claimed the lives of 241 people, including 12 crew members, onboard.





Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and obtained detailed information regarding the entire incident.





"The plane carried almost 125,000 litres of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone... I visited the crash site," the home minister told the media.





The Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad to London crashed into a resident doctors' hostel building shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.





A formal investigation has been launched by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) into the deadly crash of Air India flight 171 that killed 241 people onboard, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu confirmed on Thursday.





The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation tasked with probing aircraft accidents in India.





'Following the tragic incident in Ahmedabad, a formal investigation has been initiated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), in line with international protocols set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO),' Naidu posted on X.





He informed that the Indian government was also constituting a high-level committee of people with expertise in multiple disciplines to examine the crash incident and devise ways to strengthen aviation safety by preventing such incidents in the future.





Meanwhile, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), a federal agency authorised by the Congress to investigate civil aviation accidents in the United States (US), is gearing up to send a team of investigators to India to assist with probing the crash.





The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. -- ANI