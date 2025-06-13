HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi meets plane crash injured at Ahmedabad hospital

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
10:28
PM at the crash site
PM at the crash site
Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Friday morning arrived in Ahmedabad, took stock of the site of the Air India plane crash and then proceeded to the Civil Hospital in the city to meet with those injured in mishap that took place a day ago. 

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi accompanied PM Modi during his visit. Upon his arrival in the city today, PM Modi was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Union Minister CR Paatil. 

The AI-171 bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash. There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane. Miraculously, one person, a British national of Indian origin survived the crash, airline authorities said. 

The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash
LIVE! Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash
Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD