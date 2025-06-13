Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash

10:32

Ramesh Vishwaskumar, aged 40, is a British national who was aboard the Air India aircraft that crashed into Meghani Nagar, located just 15 kilometres away from the Ahmedabad Airport, from where the plane took off.





He was visiting India to meet his elder brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was also traveling with him in the aircraft, but is now missing, as per reports.





241 people were killed in the horrific plane crash yesterday.

PM Modi visits the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and meets the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash and other people injured in the accident.