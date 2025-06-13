HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash

Fri, 13 June 2025
PM Modi visits the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad and meets the lone survivor of the Air India plane crash and other people injured in the accident.

Ramesh Vishwaskumar, aged 40, is a British national who was aboard the Air India aircraft that crashed into Meghani Nagar, located just 15 kilometres away from the Ahmedabad Airport, from where the plane took off. 

He was visiting India to meet his elder brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh, who was also traveling with him in the aircraft, but is now missing, as per reports. 

241 people were killed in the horrific plane crash yesterday. 

TOP STORIES

Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash
LIVE! Modi meets lone survivor of Air India plane crash

Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities
Israel attacks Iran, targets nuclear facilities

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Israel launched airstrikes early Friday targeting key nuclear facilities in and around Iran's capital Tehran.

Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash
Air India confirms 241 deaths in Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India has confirmed that 241 people on board its London-bound flight were killed when the aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'
'6 Casualties Confirmed From Our Campus'

'The people who are missing are the people who used to work in the mess.'

Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?
Did A Bird Strike Cause The Crash?

Air India pilots said Ahmedabad airport has long been known for bird activity near the runway, which could have contributed to the incident.

