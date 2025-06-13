Miracle survivor: Part of plane I was on landed on...

12:04





In an interview with Doordarshan, he narrated the incident and said that his seat, 11-A, was situated in a part of the plane that had landed on the ground floor of the building, which it had crashed into.





Vishwash, who is a British Citizen of Indian origin, then removed his seat belt and came out of the aircraft, adding that his left hand was burned when fire erupted.





Sharing the horrific experience, he said that all he saw were the bodies of passengers and crew members.





Vishwash said, "The side where I was sitting wasn't on the hostel side, it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don't know about others, but the place I was sitting that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don't know how I survived. When the fire broke out, my left hand also got burned. Then I was admitted to the hospital. People here are treating me well. People are very nice here."





Vishwash's survival is no less than a miracle. For some time, he had thought that he would also die, but miraculously escaped death.





"PM Modi asked me about the incident. It all happened in front of my eyes. I couldn't even believe how I was saved. For instance, I thought I would also die. But when I opened my eyes, I was alive. I removed my seat belt and escaped from there. Bodies of uncle-aunties and air hostesses were there..."





Explaining about the incident, Vishwash said, "After takeoff, for 5-10 seconds, we felt like everything was stuck. Green and white lights were turned on the plane. I think the plane's speed was increased for takeoff, and it crashed into the hostel's building. It all happened in front of my eyes."





Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation, a day after the AI-171 flight bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport here. PM Modi went to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet with those injured in the mishap.





A total of 241 people onboard the Boeing 787-8, Air India flight 171, including 12 crew members, have died in the deadly Ahmedabad plane crash, Air India confirmed post-midnight on Friday.The flight, which was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025, carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national. -- ANI

