Medical college hostel cook says mom, daughter missing

Fri, 13 June 2025
13:27
Thakur Ravi is a cook at the hostel
Thakur Ravi, who prepares food at BJ Medical's UG mess, says, " In this accident, my mother, Sarlaben Pralhadji Thakur, and my two-year-old daughter Adyaravi Thakur are still missing after the plane crash. My mother, my wife, and I used to cook at the UG students' mess."

At least five medical students, and the brother of one of the doctors at the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad were killed and over 60 medical students injured when an Air India plane crashed into the college complex, the Federation of All India Medical Association claimed.

On hitting the state-run BJ Medical College five-storey hostel, the aircraft exploded into a fireball that could be seen for miles around - as students inside the concrete building tried desperately to escape the devastation.

