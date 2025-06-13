HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Man operating synthetic drug facility in Maha deported from UAE: CBI

Fri, 13 June 2025
Share:
23:25
image
An alleged drug peddler having an Interpol Red Notice was deported from the UAE to India on Friday in an operation coordinated by the CBI, officials said. 

Taher Salim Dola wanted by Mumbai Police was brought to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Flight Number AI-984 from Dubai, they said. 

He allegedly operated a synthetic drug manufacturing facility in Sangli, Maharashtra where 126.141 kg mephedrone drugs worth Rs 25.22 lakh was seized during a raid by the police. 

During investigation, it was found that Dola was operating the factory somewhere from abroad, a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. 

"The CBI got the Red Notice published on November 25, 2024 through Interpol on the request of Mumbai Police." 

He was geo-located in the UAE through close coordination by CBI, Interpol and NCB-Abu Dhabi, she said. 

NCB-Abu Dhabi informed the CBI on January 27 that Dola was arrested in the UAE following which an extradition request was sent to the UAE through Union home ministry and external affairs ministry by the Mumbai police. 

"Red Notices published by Interpol are circulated to all the law enforcement agencies globally for tracking of the wanted criminals. The CBI as the national central bureau for Interpol in India coordinates with all law enforcement agencies in India through Bharatpol for assistance via Interpol channels," she said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 1 killed, 7 hurt in cylinder blast near Mumbai dargah
LIVE! 1 killed, 7 hurt in cylinder blast near Mumbai dargah

AI crash: Police file accidental death case; probe launched
AI crash: Police file accidental death case; probe launched

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has already launched a formal investigation into the incident.

AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building

The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

How flight data recorders assist in aircraft crash probes
How flight data recorders assist in aircraft crash probes

In modern aircraft, there are cockpit voice recorder and digital flight data recorder.

'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'

Arjun Patolia, 36, came from London to his ancestral village Vadiya in Amreli district to immerse Bharati's ashes in the Narmada, as per her last wish.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD