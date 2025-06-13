HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
LIC relaxes claim settlement for AI crash victims

Fri, 13 June 2025
14:44
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Friday said it has relaxed its claim settlement process for Air India plane crash victims and also expedite the process.

The corporation said it is committed to supporting those affected in the plane crash and will expedite claim settlements for the victims.

"LIC has announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies. In lieu of death certificates, any evidence in government records of death of the policyholder due to the plane crash or any compensation paid by central/state government /airline authorities will be accepted as proof of death," the insurance company said in a statement.

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, it said.

For further assistance, the claimants may contact the nearest branch or division of LIC, it said, adding, the claimants may also call at LIC's call centre 022-68276827.

Meanwhile, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance also said it has established a dedicated special claims settlement desk to prioritise the processing of death and disability claims for its customers impacted due to this tragedy.

With utmost urgency, an expeditious process has been established to swiftly settle these policy claims, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance said in a statement. In response to this unfortunate incident, it said, the company has activated special measures to assist families of its policyholders affected by the crash. 

To simplify the process, Bajaj Allianz has listed a minimal documentation process that nominees, legal heirs or policyholders need to submit to process their claims, it added.

A London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed into a medical college complex moments after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday, killing 241 of the 242 people onboard.

The flight was carrying 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian.   -- PTI

