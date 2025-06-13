HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Jaishankar, Iranian counterpart Araghchi discuss latest situation

Fri, 13 June 2025
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held telephonic conversation with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday and spoke about the latest situation.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Spoke to Iranian FM @araghchi this evening on the latest situation."

The talks between the two leaders come in the wake of Operation Rising Lion, launched by Israel against Iran.

Jaishankar received a phone call from Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar regarding ongoing developments.

Earlier in the day, India had expressed its deep concern at the recent developments between Iran and Israel. 

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement. 

India urged both sides to avoid any escalatory steps and expressed its willingness to offer all possible support.

"Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues. India enjoys close and friendly relations with both the countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the statement said.

"Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," it added. -- ANI

