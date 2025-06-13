HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel-Iran clash: Netanyahu speaks to Modi, other world leaders

Fri, 13 June 2025
21:48
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu
In a diplomatic push to garner international support for Israel's attacks against Iran, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, among many other world leaders, his office said on Friday. 

Beginning last night, Netanyahu has held conversations with world leaders, including German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Indian Prime Minister Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister's Office said in a brief statement. 

He is due to speak with US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, it added. 

"The leaders showed understanding for Israel's defence needs in the face of the Iranian threat of annihilation; the Prime Minister said that he would continue to be in contact with them in the coming days," it added. 

India on Friday said it is "deeply concerned" over the recent developments between Iran and Israel and "closely monitoring" the evolving situation. New Delhi urged both countries to avoid any escalatory steps. 

According to international media reports, Israel has carried out strikes at various places in Iran, targeting nuclear and missile sites, and top military officers. -- PTI

LIVE! ED attaches Cong office in Chh'garh, assets of ex-min
AI crash: Police file accidental death case; probe launched
The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has already launched a formal investigation into the incident.

AI 171's blackbox recovered from rooftop of building
The ministry of civil aviation clarified that, contrary to circulating reports, a video recorder that had been recovered at the crash site was not the DFDR.

How flight data recorders assist in aircraft crash probes
In modern aircraft, there are cockpit voice recorder and digital flight data recorder.

'We Lost Both Of Them In One Week'
Arjun Patolia, 36, came from London to his ancestral village Vadiya in Amreli district to immerse Bharati's ashes in the Narmada, as per her last wish.

