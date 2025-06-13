HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel took unilateral action, says US

Fri, 13 June 2025
09:06
image
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said that the strikes undertaken by Iran were 'unilateral' and that US' priority is now to protect the American forces in the region.

Rubio said that Israel said that the strikes were done in the spirit of self-defence.

He said that Iran must not harm US interests or personnel.

In a statement, Rubio said, "Tonight, Israel took unilateral action against Iran. We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region. Israel advised us that they believe this action was necessary for its self-defence. President Trump and the Administration have taken all necessary steps to protect our forces and remain in close contact with our regional partners. Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel."

Earlier in the day, Trump said that the US remained committed to a diplomatic resolution to the Iran issue.

In a post on Truth Social, he said, 'We remain committed to a Diplomatic Resolution to the Iran Nuclear Issue! My entire Administration has been directed to negotiate with Iran. They could be a Great Country, but they first must completely give up hopes of obtaining a Nuclear Weapon. Thank you for your attention to this matter!'

The Department of State advised US citizens to exercise caution and monitor local news.

In a post on X, the department of state said, 'Due to high tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex and can change quickly. We remind US citizens in Israel and the broader region of the continued need for caution and encourage them to monitor the news for breaking developments.'  -- ANI

IMAGE: An injured person sits on a roadside in the aftermath of Israeli strikes, in Tehran, on June 13, 2025. Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

