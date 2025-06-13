HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Israel attack on Iran: 16 long-haul Air India flights diverted

Fri, 13 June 2025
13:48
The Israel's strike killed 2 top Iranian military officers
Sixteen long- and ultra-long haul Air India flights were diverted on Friday following Israel launching an attack on Iran and the subsequent closure of the Iranian airspace, the airline said on Friday. 

The private full service carrier, in a travel advisory also said arrangements are being made to fly passengers to their destinations. On Friday, Israel launched an attack on Iran's capital Tehran, targeting Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missiles factories and military commanders. 

Due to the emerging situation in Iran, the subsequent closure of its airspace and in view of the safety of our passengers, some of the Air India flights are either being diverted or are returning to their origin, Air India said. Air India said its flight AI130 -- London Heathrow-Mumbai -- has been diverted to Vienna, the AI102 -- New York-Delhi -- has been diverted to Sharjah, while AI116 New York-Mumbai to to Jeddah. 

Also, flight AI2018 London Heathrow-Delhi has been diverted to Mumbai while AI129 Mumbai-London Heathrow -- and AI119 -- Mumbai-New York are returning to Mumbai, it said. Air India flight AI103 from Delhi to Washington is returning to Delhi, and AI106 -- Newark-Delhi is being diverted to Vienna, the airline said. In a post on X, IndiGo said due to airspace closure over Iran and nearby regions, some flight routes may be impacted -- potentially causing longer travel times or cancellations. PTI

